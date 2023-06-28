Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,649.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

