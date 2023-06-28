Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %
Amazon.com stock opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $776,563.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,222,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
