AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,062,000 after acquiring an additional 292,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,020,000 after acquiring an additional 165,682 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after acquiring an additional 159,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,664,000 after buying an additional 169,980 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $188.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $189.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

