Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

