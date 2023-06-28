AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.13

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 114231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

AMTD Digital Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

Institutional Trading of AMTD Digital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

