Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s 2nd Largest Position

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,416 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $188.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $188.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

