Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

NYSE AJG opened at $212.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $219.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.