Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Up 5.3 %
Ashford stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.70.
Ashford Company Profile
