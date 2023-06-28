Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:ATMU) Quiet Period Will End on July 5th

Atmus Filtration Technologies’ (NYSE:ATMU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, July 5th. Atmus Filtration Technologies had issued 14,124,409 shares in its IPO on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $275,425,976 based on an initial share price of $19.50. During Atmus Filtration Technologies’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

ATMU opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $23.78.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc provides filtration and media solutions. It serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.