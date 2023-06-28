Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.12

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 37178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ATMU. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc provides filtration and media solutions. It serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

