Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Autoliv Stock Up 2.5 %

ALV stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Autoliv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Autoliv by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

