Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Amazon.com from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.