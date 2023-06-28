B. Riley Comments on Burford Capital Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burford Capital in a report issued on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BUR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $380.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 867,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 327,816 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,849,000.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

