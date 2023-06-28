B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Peabody Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the coal producer will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $149,474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 2,015,138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Peabody Energy by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,462,138 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,050,000 after buying an additional 1,304,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Peabody Energy by 2,630.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,452,000 after buying an additional 1,145,947 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2.87%.

Peabody Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the coal producer to repurchase up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.