B. Riley Weighs in on Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report released on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $166.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.02 million.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, March 10th.

METC stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $365.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In other news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $32,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 261.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.