Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $417,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.28.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.