Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

