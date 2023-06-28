Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.54

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 92420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 173,057 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

