BCE Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for BCE in a report issued on Sunday, June 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of C$6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.99 billion.
BCE Stock Performance
TSE:BCE opened at C$59.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.69. BCE has a twelve month low of C$55.66 and a twelve month high of C$66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81.
BCE Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 137.72%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
