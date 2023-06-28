Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $28.00. The company traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 72113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

BZH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 482,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 374,189 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 302,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,401,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 496,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 229,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $772.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

