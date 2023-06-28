BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Julia Aijun Wang Sells 840 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $153,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BeiGene Price Performance

BeiGene stock opened at $180.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.93 and its 200-day moving average is $234.08.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 17.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,370,000 after acquiring an additional 703,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 68.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,714,000 after buying an additional 198,778 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $35,708,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 239,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after buying an additional 153,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

