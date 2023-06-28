BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders Sells 578 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $105,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BeiGene Trading Up 0.1 %

BeiGene stock opened at $180.29 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

