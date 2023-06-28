BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Lai Wang Sells 1,108 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) insider Lai Wang sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $201,567.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lai Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lai Wang sold 1,325 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $254,956.50.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Lai Wang sold 462 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total value of $103,829.88.

Shares of BGNE opened at $180.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.08. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

