Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.50

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 12435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $175.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

