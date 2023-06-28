Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.36. Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

