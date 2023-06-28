BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.