BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,412 shares during the quarter. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

