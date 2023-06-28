BioXcel Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,855 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 517% compared to the average daily volume of 787 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

In other news, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $48,766.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at $118,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $48,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,651. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. State Street Corp raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,904,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 224,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $496.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

