Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.11 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Investment Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 28,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.63. The stock has a market cap of $406.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

