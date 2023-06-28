Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

