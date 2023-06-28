Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $112.70

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112.70 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 113.20 ($1.44), with a volume of 521060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.80 ($1.50).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.87) price target on shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £716.58 million, a PE ratio of 386.67 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 131.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.56.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,666.67%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

