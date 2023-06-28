Bremer Bank National Association Sells 583 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $406.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

