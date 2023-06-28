Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

