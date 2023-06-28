Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 1,329 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average is $102.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

