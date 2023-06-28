Brokers Offer Predictions for BCE Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for BCE in a report issued on Sunday, June 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.

BCE Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.61. BCE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $51.11.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in BCE by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after acquiring an additional 429,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 13.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 124,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. BCE’s payout ratio is 133.80%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.