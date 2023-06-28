Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $124.00 to $148.00. The company traded as high as $132.71 and last traded at $132.59, with a volume of 382050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.17.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,288,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,716 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7,986.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,017,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 774,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

