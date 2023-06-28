Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 404,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,761,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEED. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.65 to C$0.61 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.61.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.46. The firm has a market cap of C$323.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.34.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.