Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
