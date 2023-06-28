Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi Sells 2,993 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $10,505.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,651.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,733 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $13,419.03.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of CARA stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

CARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

