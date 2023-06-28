Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,154.00

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,154 ($14.67) and last traded at GBX 1,021 ($12.98), with a volume of 715029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,109 ($14.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 830.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 762.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 590.89.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

