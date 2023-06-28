Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Up 6.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.50. 22,956,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 39,071,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities analysts have commented on CCL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.
The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.21.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
