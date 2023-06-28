Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Up 6.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.50. 22,956,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 39,071,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CCL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 8.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 404,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 279,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.21.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

