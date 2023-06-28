Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Up 6.9% After Earnings Beat

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) rose 6.9% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.88. Approximately 981,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,866,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share.

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 850 ($10.81) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

