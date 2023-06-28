Carrier Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,890 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 45% compared to the average volume of 1,999 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.8 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

