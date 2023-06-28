Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Centene worth $36,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Centene by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.68.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.37.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

