Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,691 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

