Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Up to $6.91

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $7.17. Central Puerto shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 18,918 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.22.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.
