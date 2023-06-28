Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.98

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.98 and last traded at $72.97, with a volume of 19038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $32,942,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $28,900,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 281,249 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $13,789,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.