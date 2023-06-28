Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 166 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,821 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average is $83.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

