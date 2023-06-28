Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after acquiring an additional 217,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,810,000 after acquiring an additional 84,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,838,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,418,000 after acquiring an additional 69,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,338,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,131,000 after acquiring an additional 45,932 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $77.66. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

