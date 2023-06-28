Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 677,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 298,826 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth $4,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Price Performance

HLIT opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.93. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

