Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

